Gear up for the change! Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (IPOF) has hit the volume of 7990129

For the readers interested in the stock health of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (IPOF). It is currently valued at $13.90. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $14.75, after setting-off with the price of $14.66. Company’s stock value dipped to $13.69 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $14.60.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI shares are logging -14.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.08 and $16.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7990129 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (IPOF) recorded performance in the market was 13.01%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.60B.

Analysts verdict on Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (IPOF)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (IPOF): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.10%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.01%. The shares -7.52% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.03% in the period of the last 30 days.