Do Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) beta value of 0.66 signposts another twist?

At the end of the latest market close, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) was valued at $4.33. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.35 while reaching the peak value of $5.88 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.33. The stock current value is $5.03.

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.88 on 01/26/21, with the lowest value was $3.37 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) full year performance was 22.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares are logging -7.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 296.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.27 and $5.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1129186 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) recorded performance in the market was 45.80%, having the revenues showcasing 93.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 67.40M, as it employees total of 7 workers.

Analysts verdict on Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cleveland BioLabs Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.85, with a change in the price was noted +3.14. In a similar fashion, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. posted a movement of +166.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,809,695 in trading volumes.

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 73.44%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 68.01%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.64%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Cleveland BioLabs Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 45.80%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 86.30%, alongside a boost of 22.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 34.49% in the 7-day charts and went down by 53.82% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 93.46% during last recorded quarter.