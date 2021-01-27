Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $1.87

At the end of the latest market close, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) was valued at $1.89. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.95 while reaching the peak value of $1.98 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.78. The stock current value is $1.80.

Recently in News on January 7, 2021, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Announces Date For 2020 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Earnings Release And Conference Call. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO)(the “Company”) will release 2020 fourth quarter and full year results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25, 2021 by 7:00 a.m. and will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.9900 on 01/25/21, with the lowest value was $1.4000 for the same time period, recorded on 01/13/21.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) full year performance was -37.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares are logging -38.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 396.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.36 and $2.91.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6059381 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) recorded performance in the market was 9.09%, having the revenues showcasing 80.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 817.09M, as it employees total of 5900 workers.

Analysts verdict on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2987, with a change in the price was noted +0.6200. In a similar fashion, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +52.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,177,717 in trading volumes.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.25%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 67.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.28%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 95.76%, alongside a downfall of -37.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.38% in the 7-day charts and went up by 9.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 80.00% during last recorded quarter.