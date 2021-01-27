China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.67

At the end of the latest market close, China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG) was valued at $6.62. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.70 while reaching the peak value of $9.90 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.59. The stock current value is $8.24.

Recently in News on December 28, 2020, China Recycling Energy Corp. Enters into Agreement to Acquire Xi’an Taiying Energy Saving Technology Co., Ltd.. China Recycling Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: CREG; “CREG” or “the Company”), a leading industrial waste-to-energy solution provider in China, today announced that Shanghai TCH Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (“Shanghai TCH”), the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, has recently entered into an Equity Acquisition Agreement with Xi’an Taiying Energy Saving Technology Co., Ltd. (“Taiying”) and each of its shareholders to acquire 100% ownership of Taiying and become its 100% controlling shareholder, subject to certain closing conditions. Shanghai TCH is acquiring TAIYING for a combination of cash and shares of CREG. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

China Recycling Energy Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.90 on 01/26/21, with the lowest value was $4.73 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG) full year performance was 148.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, China Recycling Energy Corporation shares are logging -18.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 348.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.84 and $10.08.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2883730 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG) recorded performance in the market was 61.89%, having the revenues showcasing 119.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 25.87M, as it employees total of 108 workers.

Specialists analysis on China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the China Recycling Energy Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.05, with a change in the price was noted +5.79. In a similar fashion, China Recycling Energy Corporation posted a movement of +236.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 698,051 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CREG is recording 0.27 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Trends and Technical analysis: China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG)

Raw Stochastic average of China Recycling Energy Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 73.02%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 67.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.90%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 61.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 213.31%, alongside a boost of 148.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 38.72% in the 7-day charts and went down by 64.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 119.73% during last recorded quarter.