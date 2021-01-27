Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) market price of $36.44 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Carrier Global Corporation (CARR), which is $36.44 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $39.05 after opening rate of $38.89 while the lowest price it went was recorded $37.30 before closing at $37.32.

Recently in News on January 26, 2021, Automated Logic Launches WebCTRL® v8 Software; Expands Commitment to Open Standards. Automated Logic is proud to release their latest software for the WebCTRL® building automation system, which includes support for the latest open standards for building automation and control systems, as well as new commissioning and data visualization tools. These enhancements help building owners future-proof their building automation and control networks for accessibility, interoperability and security, and also help building operators keep occupants comfortable while maximizing energy efficiency. Automated Logic, a leading provider of innovative building-management solutions, is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), a leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Carrier Global Corporation shares are logging -13.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 216.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.50 and $41.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2322607 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) recorded performance in the market was -1.06%, having the revenues showcasing 6.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 32.53B, as it employees total of 52635 workers.

The Analysts eye on Carrier Global Corporation (CARR)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Carrier Global Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 35.60, with a change in the price was noted +4.89. In a similar fashion, Carrier Global Corporation posted a movement of +15.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,027,154 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CARR is recording 2.35 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.31.

Technical rundown of Carrier Global Corporation (CARR)

Raw Stochastic average of Carrier Global Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.78%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 18.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.22%.

Considering, the past performance of Carrier Global Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.06%. The shares increased approximately by -7.56% in the 7-day charts and went down by -2.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.84% during last recorded quarter.