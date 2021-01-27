Boiling and ready to burst as Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) last month performance was 36.67%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP). It is currently valued at $15.69. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $15.83, after setting-off with the price of $13.95. Company’s stock value dipped to $13.34 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $13.58.

Recently in News on January 8, 2021, Retractable Technologies, Inc. Declares Dividends to Series I and II Class B Convertible Preferred Stock Shareholders. Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: RVP) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared dividends to holders of its Series I Class B and Series II Class B Convertible Preferred Stock in the amounts of $10,041 and $39,050, respectively. Over the entire accrual period, the dividend amount is $0.125 per share for Series I Class B shareholders and $0.25 per share for Series II Class B shareholders. Dividends have accrued at 10% per annum and cover amounts in arrears from October 1, 2020 through date of conversion or December 31, 2020 whichever is applicable. The dividends will be paid on January 29, 2021. All Series I Class B Convertible Preferred Stock was redeemed as of December 31, 2020. The record date for the Series II Class B Convertible Stockholders is January 19, 2021. You can read further details here

Retractable Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.83 on 01/26/21, with the lowest value was $10.38 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) full year performance was 822.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Retractable Technologies Inc. shares are logging -0.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1522.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.97 and $15.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2972229 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) recorded performance in the market was 46.09%, having the revenues showcasing 82.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 522.32M, as it employees total of 140 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Retractable Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.45, with a change in the price was noted +10.00. In a similar fashion, Retractable Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +175.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,039,979 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RVP is recording 0.10 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.07.

Technical breakdown of Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP)

Raw Stochastic average of Retractable Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.22%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.84%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Retractable Technologies Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 46.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 39.47%, alongside a boost of 822.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.62% in the 7-day charts and went down by 36.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 82.23% during last recorded quarter.