Boiling and ready to burst as Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) last month performance was 140.78%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE). It is currently valued at $27.81. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $35.91, after setting-off with the price of $18.39. Company’s stock value dipped to $17.7104 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $17.77.

Recently in News on January 21, 2021, Live Ventures Announces Full Repayment of $24 Million Term Loan. Live Ventures Incorporated (Nasdaq: LIVE), a diversified holding company, announced that its subsidiary, Vintage Stock, has repaid in full its $24 million term loan debt to Comvest Credit Partners. You can read further details here

Live Ventures Incorporated had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $35.91 on 01/26/21, with the lowest value was $11.50 for the same time period, recorded on 01/07/21.

Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) full year performance was 264.48%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Live Ventures Incorporated shares are logging -18.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 696.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.49 and $33.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1730534 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) recorded performance in the market was 123.91%, having the revenues showcasing 149.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 45.33M, as it employees total of 850 workers.

Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Live Ventures Incorporated a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.76, with a change in the price was noted +18.92. In a similar fashion, Live Ventures Incorporated posted a movement of +212.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 77,362 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LIVE is recording 1.84 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.54.

Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Live Ventures Incorporated in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.74%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.90%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Live Ventures Incorporated, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 123.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 182.32%, alongside a boost of 264.48% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 29.41% in the 7-day charts and went down by 140.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 149.64% during last recorded quarter.