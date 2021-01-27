Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) market price of $1.35 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) is priced at $1.35 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.54 and reached a high price of $1.56, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.51. The stock touched a low price of $1.48.

Recently in News on January 21, 2021, Baudax Bio Announces Exercise of Warrants for Gross Proceeds of $13.4 Million. Baudax Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: BXRX), a pharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for acute care settings, today announced the agreement by an accredited healthcare-focused institutional investor to cash exercise certain warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 10,300,430 shares of common stock having an exercise price of $1.18 issued by the company in December 2020. The shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants are registered pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-243488). In consideration for the immediate exercise of the warrants for cash, the company will sell to the exercising holder an additional warrant pursuant to the registration statement. The new warrant will be cash exercisable for an aggregate of up to 10,300,430 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $1.60 per share and have a term of exercise equal to five years. The purchase price of the additional warrant will be $1,287,553.75, or $0.125 per warrant share. You can read further details here

Baudax Bio Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.8500 on 01/21/21, with the lowest value was $0.9850 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) full year performance was -82.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Baudax Bio Inc. shares are logging -86.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 39.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.97 and $10.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3281018 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) recorded performance in the market was 49.50%, having the revenues showcasing 3.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 69.19M, as it employees total of 24 workers.

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Baudax Bio Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.7706, with a change in the price was noted -2.4701. In a similar fashion, Baudax Bio Inc. posted a movement of -64.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,598,007 in trading volumes.

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Baudax Bio Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.58%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 45.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.03%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Baudax Bio Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 49.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -53.25%, alongside a downfall of -82.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.03% in the 7-day charts and went down by 41.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.42% during last recorded quarter.