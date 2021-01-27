Ayro Inc. (AYRO) Quarterly Performance is 172.41%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Ayro Inc. (AYRO). It is currently valued at $7.90. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $8.1499, after setting-off with the price of $7.05. Company’s stock value dipped to $6.76 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $6.72.

Recently in News on January 25, 2021, AYRO Announces $20 Million Registered Direct Offering with Two Existing Investors. AYRO, Inc. (Nasdaq: AYRO), a manufacturer of light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with two existing institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 3,333,334 shares of the Company’s common stock, at a purchase price of $6.00 per share, in a registered direct offering. AYRO has also agreed to issue to the investors unregistered warrants to acquire 3,333,334 shares of common stock at $6.93 per share, exercisable six months after the closing and terminating two and a half years after the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about January 27, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Ayro Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.15 on 01/26/21, with the lowest value was $5.81 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Ayro Inc. (AYRO) full year performance was 75.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ayro Inc. shares are logging -25.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 338.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.80 and $10.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 17478758 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ayro Inc. (AYRO) recorded performance in the market was 29.93%, having the revenues showcasing 172.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 215.67M, as it employees total of 375 workers.

Specialists analysis on Ayro Inc. (AYRO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ayro Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.70, with a change in the price was noted +4.57. In a similar fashion, Ayro Inc. posted a movement of +137.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,954,104 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AYRO is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Trends and Technical analysis: Ayro Inc. (AYRO)

Raw Stochastic average of Ayro Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.30%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.26%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 29.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 82.03%, alongside a boost of 75.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 19.34% in the 7-day charts and went down by 27.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 172.41% during last recorded quarter.