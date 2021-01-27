Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 595.08K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH), which is $7.39 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $7.48 after opening rate of $6.15 while the lowest price it went was recorded $6.13 before closing at $6.12.

Recently in News on January 4, 2021, Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. to Participate in Virtual Investor Events. Aspira to participate in the 10th Annual LifeSci Advisors Corporate Access Event and Biotech Showcase™ from January 6 – 15th, 2021. You can read further details here

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.48 on 01/26/21, with the lowest value was $5.46 for the same time period, recorded on 01/21/21.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) full year performance was 859.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aspira Women’s Health Inc. shares are logging 6.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1291.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.53 and $6.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1550544 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) recorded performance in the market was 10.13%, having the revenues showcasing 100.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 757.62M, as it employees total of 52 workers.

The Analysts eye on Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Aspira Women’s Health Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.42, with a change in the price was noted +4.47. In a similar fashion, Aspira Women’s Health Inc. posted a movement of +153.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 680,419 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AWH is recording 0.15 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.12.

Technical rundown of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH)

Raw Stochastic average of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.19%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.63%.

Considering, the past performance of Aspira Women’s Health Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 76.79%, alongside a boost of 859.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 21.55% in the 7-day charts and went up by 16.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 100.82% during last recorded quarter.