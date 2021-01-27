Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 7.34M

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) is priced at $105.53 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $108.85 and reached a high price of $108.895, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $108.12. The stock touched a low price of $105.27.

Recently in News on December 10, 2020, Applied Materials Announces 2020 Supplier Excellence Awards. Applied Materials, Inc. today announced the recipients of its 2020 Supplier Excellence Awards for contributions made to Applied’s business over the past year. The awards reflect outstanding technical and operational performance in several areas including quality, service, lead time, delivery, cost and responsiveness. You can read further details here

Applied Materials Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $110.88 on 01/20/21, with the lowest value was $86.15 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) full year performance was 78.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Applied Materials Inc. shares are logging -4.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 188.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $36.64 and $110.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5886993 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) recorded performance in the market was 22.28%, having the revenues showcasing 73.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 97.87B, as it employees total of 24000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT)

During the last month, 20 analysts gave the Applied Materials Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 74.96, with a change in the price was noted +43.64. In a similar fashion, Applied Materials Inc. posted a movement of +70.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,665,542 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMAT is recording 0.52 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.52.

Technical rundown of Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT)

Raw Stochastic average of Applied Materials Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.10%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.45%.

Considering, the past performance of Applied Materials Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 67.48%, alongside a boost of 78.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.38% in the 7-day charts and went down by 25.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 73.14% during last recorded quarter.