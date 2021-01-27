Analysts Mean recommendation for Weibo Corporation (WB) was 2.30: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Weibo Corporation (WB), which is $50.64 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $47.00 after opening rate of $44.63 while the lowest price it went was recorded $43.64 before closing at $46.94.

Recently in News on December 28, 2020, Weibo Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results. Weibo Corporation (“Weibo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WB), a leading social media in China , today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 . You can read further details here

Weibo Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $54.57 on 01/27/21, with the lowest value was $39.55 for the same time period, recorded on 01/14/21.

Weibo Corporation (WB) full year performance was 8.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Weibo Corporation shares are logging 5.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 75.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $28.93 and $48.16.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2130789 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Weibo Corporation (WB) recorded performance in the market was 14.52%, having the revenues showcasing 17.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.63B, as it employees total of 4126 workers.

Weibo Corporation (WB) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the Weibo Corporation a BUY rating, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 40.94, with a change in the price was noted +13.83. In a similar fashion, Weibo Corporation posted a movement of +36.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,289,758 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WB is recording 0.91 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.91.

Weibo Corporation (WB): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Weibo Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.73%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.18%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Weibo Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 41.77%, alongside a boost of 8.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.95% in the 7-day charts and went up by 3.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.35% during last recorded quarter.