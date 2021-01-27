Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) is on the roll with an average volume of 11.50M in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of Airbnb Inc. (ABNB). It is currently valued at $192.74. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $193.00, after setting-off with the price of $180.00. Company’s stock value dipped to $177.30 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $177.53.

Recently in News on January 12, 2021, Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) CEO Brian Chesky will participate in a keynote at the 2021 Reuters NEXT summit on January 14, 2021. Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) announced today that Brian Chesky, CEO, will participate in a keynote at the 2021 Reuters NEXT summit on January 14, 2021. Mr. Chesky is scheduled to appear at 1:00 pm ET (10:00 am PT). You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Airbnb Inc. shares are logging 0.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 58.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $121.50 and $192.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6446135 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) recorded performance in the market was 31.29%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 114.93B, as it employees total of 5465 workers.

Analysts verdict on Airbnb Inc. (ABNB)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Airbnb Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.56%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Airbnb Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 31.29%. The shares increased approximately by 10.97% in the 7-day charts and went down by 21.98% in the period of the last 30 days.