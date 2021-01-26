Time to Buy Beat-Down Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) was valued at $2.20. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.31 while reaching the peak value of $2.36 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.09. The stock current value is $1.83.

Recently in News on January 26, 2021, Lipocine Prices $25 Million Underwritten Public Offering Of Common Stock. Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 14,285,714 shares of its common stock, offered at a price of $1.75 to the public. Additionally, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,142,857 shares of common stock. All of the shares in the offering are being offered by the Company. The offering is expected to close on or about January 28, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The gross proceeds to the Company from this offering are expected to be approximately $25.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. This amount assumes no exercise of the underwriters’ option. You can read further details here

Lipocine Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.42 on 01/22/21, with the lowest value was $1.31 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) full year performance was 368.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lipocine Inc. shares are logging -24.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 506.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.30 and $2.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7561579 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) recorded performance in the market was 61.76%, having the revenues showcasing 60.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 147.77M, as it employees total of 12 workers.

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Lipocine Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.46, with a change in the price was noted +0.44. In a similar fashion, Lipocine Inc. posted a movement of +31.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,632,153 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LPCN is recording 0.44 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.22.

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Lipocine Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 50.75%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.66% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.38%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Lipocine Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 61.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 48.65%, alongside a boost of 368.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 35.80% in the 7-day charts and went down by 53.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 60.58% during last recorded quarter.