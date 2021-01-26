Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is on the roll with an average volume of 11.19M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) was valued at $27.21. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $28.00 while reaching the peak value of $28.04 and lowest value recorded on the day was $26.645. The stock current value is $27.12.

Recently in News on January 26, 2021, Second Tencent Music Entertainment Awards Conclude Successfully, Further Propelling the Growth and Development of China’s Digital Music Industry. Tencent Music Entertainment Group (“Tencent Music,” “TME,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TME), the leading online music entertainment platform in China, held the second annual Tencent Music Entertainment Awards (TMEA) ceremony at The Venetian Macao on January 23, 2021. The ceremony was livestreamed on Tencent Music’s platforms, including QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. In the 48 hours after the end of the ceremony, topics relating to the TMEA ceremony has attracted 18.5 billion of cumulative page views online. You can read further details here

Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $28.84 on 01/20/21, with the lowest value was $18.90 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) full year performance was 112.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares are logging -5.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 194.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.22 and $28.84.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4989484 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) recorded performance in the market was 41.42%, having the revenues showcasing 85.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 43.96B, as it employees total of 3610 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

During the last month, 18 analysts gave the Tencent Music Entertainment Group a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.18, with a change in the price was noted +11.14. In a similar fashion, Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted a movement of +69.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,031,614 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TME is recording 0.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.11.

Technical breakdown of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Raw Stochastic average of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.92%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.60%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Tencent Music Entertainment Group, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 41.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 74.20%, alongside a boost of 112.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 22.51% in the 7-day charts and went down by 44.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 85.23% during last recorded quarter.