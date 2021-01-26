Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) was up 5.23%

At the end of the latest market close, Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) was valued at $2.87. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.58 while reaching the peak value of $2.89 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.45. The stock current value is $3.02.

Recently in News on January 19, 2021, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Adds Remark Holdings as a Technology Partner. Companies Will Jointly Market AI Solutions Based Upon Remark’s Award-Winning Software. You can read further details here

Remark Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.02 on 01/26/21, with the lowest value was $1.72 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) full year performance was 385.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Remark Holdings Inc. shares are logging -15.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1108.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.25 and $3.56.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2999377 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) recorded performance in the market was 51.05%, having the revenues showcasing 153.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 269.89M, as it employees total of 80 workers.

The Analysts eye on Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Remark Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.45, with a change in the price was noted +1.83. In a similar fashion, Remark Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +162.39% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,256,975 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK)

Raw Stochastic average of Remark Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.18%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 96.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.92%.

Considering, the past performance of Remark Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 51.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 100.70%, alongside a boost of 385.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 36.02% in the 7-day charts and went down by 55.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 153.98% during last recorded quarter.