Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close dMY Technology Group Inc. II (DMYD) was down -9.79%

At the end of the latest market close, dMY Technology Group Inc. II (DMYD) was valued at $20.12. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $19.95 while reaching the peak value of $20.11 and lowest value recorded on the day was $18.10. The stock current value is $18.15.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, dMY Technology Group Inc. II shares are logging -14.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 85.30% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.80 and $21.22.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1307601 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the dMY Technology Group Inc. II (DMYD) recorded performance in the market was 3.18%, having the revenues showcasing 80.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 500.94M.

dMY Technology Group Inc. II (DMYD) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the dMY Technology Group Inc. II a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

dMY Technology Group Inc. II (DMYD): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of dMY Technology Group Inc. II in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.49%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.97%.

If we look into the earlier routines of dMY Technology Group Inc. II, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.18%. The shares 4.07% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 80.06% during last recorded quarter.