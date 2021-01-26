Revlon Inc. (REV) market price of $12.17 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Revlon Inc. (REV). It is currently valued at $12.17. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $13.79, after setting-off with the price of $11.55. Company’s stock value dipped to $11.3927 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $10.18.

Recently in News on December 7, 2020, Revlon Names Martine Williamson as its Chief Marketing Officer. Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) today announced that Martine Williamson has been appointed as the Company’s Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Williamson will be central to creating and spearheading global strategic plans across the brand portfolio and overseeing Revlon’s overall brand equity and architecture. Williamson officially joined the Company on December 7, 2020 and reports to Revlon’s President and CEO, Debra Perelman. You can read further details here

Revlon Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.79 on 01/25/21, with the lowest value was $9.69 for the same time period, recorded on 01/20/21.

Revlon Inc. (REV) full year performance was -46.79%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Revlon Inc. shares are logging -47.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 207.32% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.96 and $23.26.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1308265 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Revlon Inc. (REV) recorded performance in the market was 2.44%, having the revenues showcasing 127.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 648.42M, as it employees total of 7100 workers.

The Analysts eye on Revlon Inc. (REV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Revlon Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.94, with a change in the price was noted +4.85. In a similar fashion, Revlon Inc. posted a movement of +66.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 738,827 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Revlon Inc. (REV)

Raw Stochastic average of Revlon Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 50.39%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 57.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.71%.

Considering, the past performance of Revlon Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 71.89%, alongside a downfall of -46.79% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.79% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 127.48% during last recorded quarter.