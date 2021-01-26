Recent Change of 22.33% in the iFresh Inc. (IFMK) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

iFresh Inc. (IFMK) is priced at $1.26 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.07 and reached a high price of $1.4476, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.03. The stock touched a low price of $1.05.

Recently in News on November 24, 2020, iFresh Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results. iFresh, Inc. (“iFresh” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IFMK), a leading Asian American grocery supermarket chain and online grocer, announced the financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2020. You can read further details here

iFresh Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4476 on 01/25/21, with the lowest value was $0.7798 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

iFresh Inc. (IFMK) full year performance was 157.14%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, iFresh Inc. shares are logging -55.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 265.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.34 and $2.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5623648 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the iFresh Inc. (IFMK) recorded performance in the market was 60.92%, having the revenues showcasing 35.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 40.74M, as it employees total of 276 workers.

iFresh Inc. (IFMK) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the iFresh Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8184, with a change in the price was noted +0.3216. In a similar fashion, iFresh Inc. posted a movement of +34.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 370,553 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IFMK is recording 2.87 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.26.

iFresh Inc. (IFMK): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of iFresh Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.53%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.35%.

If we look into the earlier routines of iFresh Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 60.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 31.25%, alongside a boost of 157.14% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 39.69% in the 7-day charts and went down by 57.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 35.78% during last recorded quarter.