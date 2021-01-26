Recent Change of -2.98% in the RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX), which is $28.63 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $35.00 after opening rate of $34.23 while the lowest price it went was recorded $26.20 before closing at $29.51.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RLX Technology Inc. shares are logging -7.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $22.30 and $30.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 52497625 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) recorded performance in the market was -2.98%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 44.47B, as it employees total of 661 workers.

Analysts verdict on RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the RLX Technology Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RLX is recording 5.31 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.42.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX): Technical Analysis

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of RLX Technology Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.98%.