Reason’s why Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $13.00

At the end of the latest market close, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) was valued at $22.63. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $22.36 while reaching the peak value of $22.49 and lowest value recorded on the day was $19.81. The stock current value is $20.78.

Recently in News on January 20, 2021, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. Secures $45 Million Wind Construction Contract in Illinois. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) (“IEA” or the “Company”), a leading infrastructure construction company with renewable energy and specialty civil expertise, today announced that the Company has been awarded a $45 million wind construction contract for the Shady Oaks II Wind Farm in Illinois. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (“Algonquin”), a growing renewable energy and regulated utility company with approximately $11 billion of total assets across North America, awarded the project to White Construction, a subsidiary of IEA that manages utility-scale renewable energy and heavy civil infrastructure projects. You can read further details here

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.13 on 01/08/21, with the lowest value was $15.56 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) full year performance was 449.74%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. shares are logging -13.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1174.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.63 and $24.13.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1614324 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) recorded performance in the market was 25.41%, having the revenues showcasing 154.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 475.24M, as it employees total of 2650 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.98, with a change in the price was noted +15.46. In a similar fashion, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. posted a movement of +290.60% for the period of last 100 days, recording 718,144 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA)

Raw Stochastic average of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.30%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.92%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.27% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.10%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 478.83%, alongside a boost of 449.74% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.03% in the 7-day charts and went down by 29.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 154.35% during last recorded quarter.