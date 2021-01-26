RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) Quarterly Performance is 59.75%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) was valued at $2.14. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.124 while reaching the peak value of $2.56 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.12. The stock current value is $2.54.

Recently in News on January 5, 2021, RealNetworks Announces Completion of the Sale of Napster to MelodyVR. RealNetworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNWK) today announced the completion of the previously disclosed sale of Rhapsody International, Inc., which does business as Napster, to MelodyVR Group PLC. Effective December 30, 2020 and pursuant to the merger agreement between the parties, MelodyVR’s subsidiary merged with and into Napster, with Napster surviving and becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of MelodyVR. RealNetworks, which owned 84% of Rhapsody, was not a direct party to the merger agreement other than as a security holder representative. You can read further details here

RealNetworks Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.56 on 01/25/21, with the lowest value was $1.50 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) full year performance was 69.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RealNetworks Inc. shares are logging 11.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 693.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.32 and $2.27.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2901700 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) recorded performance in the market was 62.82%, having the revenues showcasing 59.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 79.53M, as it employees total of 453 workers.

Market experts do have their say about RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the RealNetworks Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.47, with a change in the price was noted +1.24. In a similar fashion, RealNetworks Inc. posted a movement of +95.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 418,115 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RNWK is recording 0.17 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Technical breakdown of RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK)

Raw Stochastic average of RealNetworks Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.48%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.45%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of RealNetworks Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 62.82%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 67.11%, alongside a boost of 69.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 56.79% in the 7-day charts and went down by 82.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 59.75% during last recorded quarter.