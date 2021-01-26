Phunware Inc. (PHUN) is on the roll with an average volume of 6.10M in the recent 3 months

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) is priced at $2.14 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.43 and reached a high price of $1.48, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.45. The stock touched a low price of $1.27.

Recently in News on January 22, 2021, Phunware to Present at the Proactive Investors One2One Investor Forum on Tuesday, January 26 at 1:00 p.m. ET. Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“Phunware” or “the Company”) a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, will be presenting at the Proactive Investors One2One Investor Forum, which is being held virtually on January 26, 2021. You can read further details here

Phunware Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.4100 on 01/26/21, with the lowest value was $1.0601 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) full year performance was 39.42%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Phunware Inc. shares are logging -28.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 297.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.54 and $3.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 66821949 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Phunware Inc. (PHUN) recorded performance in the market was 15.08%, having the revenues showcasing 89.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 64.37M, as it employees total of 93 workers.

The Analysts eye on Phunware Inc. (PHUN)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Phunware Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9244, with a change in the price was noted +1.2805. In a similar fashion, Phunware Inc. posted a movement of +121.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,928,760 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Phunware Inc. (PHUN)

Raw Stochastic average of Phunware Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.60%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.80%.

Considering, the past performance of Phunware Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -3.97%, alongside a boost of 39.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.21% in the 7-day charts and went down by 43.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 89.54% during last recorded quarter.