Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) is on the roll with an average volume of 308.84K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) was valued at $0.69. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.71 while reaching the peak value of $0.95 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.68. The stock current value is $0.92.

Recently in News on October 29, 2020, Kelso Technologies Inc. Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020. Kelso Technologies Inc. (“Kelso” or the “Company”), (TSX: KLS), (NYSE American: KIQ) reports that it has released its unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. You can read further details here

Kelso Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.9500 on 01/25/21, with the lowest value was $0.5293 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) full year performance was 29.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kelso Technologies Inc. shares are logging -8.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 106.49% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.44 and $1.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8312848 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) recorded performance in the market was 68.61%, having the revenues showcasing 63.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 43.34M.

Market experts do have their say about Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Kelso Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5562, with a change in the price was noted +0.3119. In a similar fashion, Kelso Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +51.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 289,863 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ)

Raw Stochastic average of Kelso Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.84%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.14%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Kelso Technologies Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 68.61%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 44.62%, alongside a boost of 29.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 38.96% in the 7-day charts and went down by 73.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 63.51% during last recorded quarter.