Here is why Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (IPOD) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 7.08%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (IPOD) is priced at $15.89 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $17.43 and reached a high price of $18.31, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $17.20. The stock touched a low price of $15.73.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV shares are logging -12.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 51.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.51 and $18.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2494800 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (IPOD) recorded performance in the market was 16.07%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 730.94M.

Analysts verdict on Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (IPOD)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (IPOD): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.79%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.07%. The shares 2.19% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.84% in the period of the last 30 days.