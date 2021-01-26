Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) is on the roll with an average volume of 22.35M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI), which is $0.78 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.8395 after opening rate of $0.8098 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.765 before closing at $0.80.

Recently in News on December 29, 2020, Guardion Health Sciences Appoints Seasoned Nutritional Products Industry Leader Bret Scholtes as President and Chief Executive Officer. Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GHSI) (“Guardion” or the “Company”), a specialty health sciences company that develops clinically supported nutrition, medical foods and medical devices, with a focus in the ocular health marketplace, today announces the appointment of Bret Scholtes, a veteran of the nutritional products industry for nearly a decade, as its President and Chief Executive Officer, and as a member of the Board of Directors, commencing January 6, 2021. You can read further details here

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.0400 on 01/06/21, with the lowest value was $0.4311 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) full year performance was 144.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. shares are logging -25.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 372.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.17 and $1.04.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 15656118 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) recorded performance in the market was 87.95%, having the revenues showcasing 295.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 72.06M, as it employees total of 94 workers.

The Analysts eye on Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Guardion Health Sciences Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3025, with a change in the price was noted +0.4661. In a similar fashion, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. posted a movement of +148.49% for the period of last 100 days, recording 15,170,853 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GHSI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI)

Raw Stochastic average of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.84%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.49%.

Considering, the past performance of Guardion Health Sciences Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 87.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 78.12%, alongside a boost of 144.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 22.83% in the 7-day charts and went down by 198.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 295.94% during last recorded quarter.