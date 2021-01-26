Gear up for the change! Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) has hit the volume of 19230334

At the end of the latest market close, Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) was valued at $23.51. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $23.62 while reaching the peak value of $25.7691 and lowest value recorded on the day was $23.30. The stock current value is $24.71.

Recently in News on January 4, 2021, Workhorse Receives Purchase Order from Pride Group Enterprises for 6,320 C-Series All-Electric Delivery Vehicles. Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”), an American technology company focused on providing sustainable and cost-effective drone-integrated electric vehicles to the last-mile delivery sector, today announced that it has received a purchase order for 6,320 C-Series all-electric delivery vehicles from Pride Group Enterprises (“Pride”), a premier Canadian and U.S. based, privately held company with businesses in transportation equipment retail, wholesale, rental, leasing and logistics. The order is split between Workhorse’s C-1000 and C-650 models and is subject to various production and delivery conditions. You can read further details here

Workhorse Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $27.99 on 01/08/21, with the lowest value was $19.91 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) full year performance was 699.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Workhorse Group Inc. shares are logging -20.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1779.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.32 and $30.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 19230334 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) recorded performance in the market was 24.92%, having the revenues showcasing 22.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.89B, as it employees total of 81 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Workhorse Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 22.61, with a change in the price was noted +6.60. In a similar fashion, Workhorse Group Inc. posted a movement of +36.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 19,822,719 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)

Raw Stochastic average of Workhorse Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 53.71%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.34%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.63%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Workhorse Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 24.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 63.16%, alongside a boost of 699.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.87% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 22.54% during last recorded quarter.