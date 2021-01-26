Gear up for the change! C3.ai Inc. (AI) has hit the volume of 7555807

C3.ai Inc. (AI) is priced at $147.83 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $127.60 and reached a high price of $151.00, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $126.57. The stock touched a low price of $127.36.

Recently in News on December 9, 2020, C3.ai Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering. C3.ai, a leading enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price of $42.00 per share. C3.ai has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,325,000 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by C3.ai, are expected to be $651 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, C3.ai Inc. shares are logging -19.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 64.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $90.03 and $183.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7555807 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the C3.ai Inc. (AI) recorded performance in the market was 6.54%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.55B, as it employees total of 482 workers.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the C3.ai Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

C3.ai Inc. (AI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 27.66%.

If we look into the earlier routines of C3.ai Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.54%. The shares increased approximately by 10.20% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.70% in the period of the last 30 days.