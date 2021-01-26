Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $8.60

For the readers interested in the stock health of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR). It is currently valued at $4.95. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $5.05, after setting-off with the price of $5.00. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.69 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $5.61.

Recently in News on November 12, 2020, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – ADR to Host Earnings Call. Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – ADR (SAO:ELET3) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 12, 2020 at 12:30 PM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.18 on 01/04/21, with the lowest value was $4.69 for the same time period, recorded on 01/25/21.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) full year performance was -49.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. shares are logging -50.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 67.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.95 and $9.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9519211 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) recorded performance in the market was -29.18%, having the revenues showcasing -17.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.77B, as it employees total of 12975 workers.

Specialists analysis on Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.27, with a change in the price was noted -1.53. In a similar fashion, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. posted a movement of -23.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 645,597 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR)

Raw Stochastic average of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.50%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.46%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -29.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -31.91%, alongside a downfall of -49.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -23.49% in the 7-day charts and went up by -28.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -17.77% during last recorded quarter.