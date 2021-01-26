Boiling and ready to burst as Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) last month performance was 72.41%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME). It is currently valued at $2.00. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.18, after setting-off with the price of $1.97. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.88 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.74.

Tyme Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.50 on 01/12/21, with the lowest value was $1.27 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) full year performance was 28.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tyme Technologies Inc. shares are logging -20.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 135.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.85 and $2.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4138880 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) recorded performance in the market was 63.93%, having the revenues showcasing 104.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 276.78M, as it employees total of 18 workers.

The Analysts eye on Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Tyme Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.13, with a change in the price was noted +0.99. In a similar fashion, Tyme Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +98.02% for the period of last 100 days, recording 902,297 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TYME is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)

Raw Stochastic average of Tyme Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.55%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.04%.

Considering, the past performance of Tyme Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 63.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 63.93%, alongside a boost of 28.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.44% in the 7-day charts and went down by 72.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 104.19% during last recorded quarter.