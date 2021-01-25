Why is Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) down -69.94% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP). It is currently valued at $2.00. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.23, after setting-off with the price of $2.17. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.07 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.11.

Recently in News on January 20, 2021, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on Targeting the Endocannabinoid System to Treat Human Diseases. Presentations about compounds in Corbus’ pipeline will highlight mechanistic studies of lenabasum, a CB2 agonist, and preclinical data from CB2 agonist oncology program and CB1 inverse agonist metabolism program. You can read further details here

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.36 on 01/21/21, with the lowest value was $1.23 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) full year performance was -69.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares are logging -79.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 119.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.91 and $9.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5823806 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) recorded performance in the market was 68.80%, having the revenues showcasing 124.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 198.30M, as it employees total of 141 workers.

Specialists analysis on Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.74, with a change in the price was noted -7.23. In a similar fashion, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -77.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,818,077 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CRBP is recording 0.61 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.61.

Trends and Technical analysis: Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP)

Raw Stochastic average of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.47%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.66% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.69%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 68.80%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -68.97%, alongside a downfall of -69.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 21.26% in the 7-day charts and went down by 38.82% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 124.18% during last recorded quarter.