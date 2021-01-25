Why is Cerecor Inc. (CERC) down -24.24% from the day 1 this year?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Cerecor Inc. (CERC), which is $3.50 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.51 after opening rate of $3.11 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.05 before closing at $3.09.

Recently in News on January 20, 2021, Cerecor Announces Proceeds from Option to Purchase Additional Shares of Common Stock Bringing Public Offering Proceeds to $40.7 Million. Cerecor Inc. (“Cerecor”; NASDAQ: CERC), a biopharmaceutical company focused on becoming a leader in development and commercialization of treatments for rare pediatric and orphan diseases, announced today the exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase an additional 1,648,812 shares of Cerecor’s common stock, $0.001 par value (the “Common Stock”) at a price to the public of $2.60 per share, increasing the total offered through the previously announced underwritten public offering to 13,971,819 of Common Stock and 1,676,923 of prefunded warrants. The gross proceeds to Cerecor from this exercise were approximately $4.3 million, resulting in approximately $40.7 million total gross proceeds from the offering. Cerecor intends to use the proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes and working capital, primarily to support the ongoing clinical development of key assets within its pipeline and for general and administrative expenses. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Cerecor Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.51 on 01/22/21, with the lowest value was $2.36 for the same time period, recorded on 01/12/21.

Cerecor Inc. (CERC) full year performance was -24.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cerecor Inc. shares are logging -30.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 130.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.52 and $5.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2753035 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cerecor Inc. (CERC) recorded performance in the market was 32.58%, having the revenues showcasing 52.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 269.50M, as it employees total of 18 workers.

Analysts verdict on Cerecor Inc. (CERC)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Cerecor Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.48, with a change in the price was noted +0.96. In a similar fashion, Cerecor Inc. posted a movement of +37.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 508,583 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CERC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Cerecor Inc. (CERC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Cerecor Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.34%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.75%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Cerecor Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 32.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 27.74%, alongside a downfall of -24.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 27.27% in the 7-day charts and went down by 31.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 52.17% during last recorded quarter.