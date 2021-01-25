Why is Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) up 727.00% from the day 1 this year?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO), which is $9.80 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $9.80 after opening rate of $8.97 while the lowest price it went was recorded $8.58 before closing at $8.27.

Recently in News on January 20, 2021, Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock. BIONANO GENOMICS, INC. (Nasdaq: BNGO), announced today the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 33,333,350 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $6.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Bionano from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $200 million. In addition, Bionano has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5,000,002 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments, if any. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by Bionano. The offering is expected to close on January 22, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Bionano Genomics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.95 on 01/19/21, with the lowest value was $3.91 for the same time period, recorded on 01/08/21.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) full year performance was 727.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bionano Genomics Inc. shares are logging -1.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3820.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.25 and $9.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 111895876 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) recorded performance in the market was 218.18%, having the revenues showcasing 1756.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.97B, as it employees total of 97 workers.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bionano Genomics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.47, with a change in the price was noted +9.18. In a similar fashion, Bionano Genomics Inc. posted a movement of +1,480.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 45,855,984 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BNGO is recording 1.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.12.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Bionano Genomics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.42%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.92%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Bionano Genomics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 218.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1159.64%, alongside a boost of 727.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 41.01% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1652.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1756.06% during last recorded quarter.