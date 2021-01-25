The9 Limited (NCTY) Quarterly Performance is 415.21%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of The9 Limited (NCTY). It is currently valued at $11.18. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $11.47, after setting-off with the price of $8.904. Company’s stock value dipped to $8.82 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $9.10.

Recently in News on January 4, 2021, The9 Signed a Legally Binding Cooperation and Investment Term Sheet with Cryptocurrencies Mining Investors Led by Jianping Kong to Start the Cryptocurrencies Business. The9 Limited (Nasdaq: NCTY) (“The9”), an established Internet company, today announced that it signed a legally binding cooperation and investment term sheet (the “Term Sheet”) with several investors in the cryptocurrencies mining industry including Jianping Kong, the former Director and Co-Chairman of Canaan Inc. (Nasdaq: CAN, the first Bitcoin mining machine manufacturer listed on Nasdaq), Qifeng Sun, the former Director of Canaan Inc., Li Zhang and Enguang Li (collectively, the “Investors”). Pursuant to the Term Sheet, The9 will issue Class A ordinary shares and warrants to the Investors. The9 is expected to receive proceeds from the transactions contemplated under the Term Sheet in accordance with certain pre-agreed conditions, if realized. The Investors are expected to utilize their cryptocurrencies mining industry resources to assist The9 for its development of cryptocurrencies mining business. The9 will set up a new wholly owned subsidiary NBTC Limited to operate its blockchain and cryptocurrencies business. You can read further details here

The9 Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $27.82 on 01/07/21, with the lowest value was $5.25 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

The9 Limited (NCTY) full year performance was 11.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The9 Limited shares are logging -59.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 448.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.04 and $27.82.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1948571 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The9 Limited (NCTY) recorded performance in the market was 215.82%, having the revenues showcasing 415.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 80.16M, as it employees total of 61 workers.

The Analysts eye on The9 Limited (NCTY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the The9 Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.77, with a change in the price was noted +6.31. In a similar fashion, The9 Limited posted a movement of +129.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,551,296 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of The9 Limited (NCTY)

Raw Stochastic average of The9 Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.91%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 33.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.36%.

Considering, the past performance of The9 Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 215.82%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 57.01%, alongside a boost of 11.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.21% in the 7-day charts and went down by 236.75% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 415.21% during last recorded quarter.