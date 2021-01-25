Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) was down -3.45%

At the end of the latest market close, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) was valued at $29.14. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $29.07 while reaching the peak value of $30.39 and lowest value recorded on the day was $28.58. The stock current value is $28.13.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares are logging -13.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 166.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.55 and $32.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6486577 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) recorded performance in the market was 28.20%, having the revenues showcasing 32.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 16.19B, as it employees total of 1035 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Opendoor Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 21.02, with a change in the price was noted +17.88. In a similar fashion, Opendoor Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +166.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,302,053 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

Raw Stochastic average of Opendoor Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.62%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.46%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Opendoor Technologies Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 28.20%. The shares increased approximately by 9.84% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.75% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 32.94% during last recorded quarter.