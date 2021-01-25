Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) was down -9.51%

At the end of the latest market close, Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) was valued at $22.72. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $23.13 while reaching the peak value of $23.29 and lowest value recorded on the day was $22.20. The stock current value is $20.56.

Recently in News on January 25, 2021, Green Brick Partners Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Shares of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders. Green Brick Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRBK), a leading national homebuilder and land development company, today announced the pricing of a secondary offering of 6,000,000 shares of its common stock by certain affiliates of Greenlight Capital, Inc. (the “Selling Stockholders”) for total gross proceeds (before estimated expenses) of approximately $125.7 million. The Selling Stockholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of Green Brick common stock. Green Brick will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares by the Selling Stockholders. The offering is expected to close on January 27, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Green Brick Partners Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.18 on 01/08/21, with the lowest value was $20.41 for the same time period, recorded on 01/25/21.

Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) full year performance was 85.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Green Brick Partners Inc. shares are logging -17.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 263.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.66 and $25.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2054165 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) recorded performance in the market was -1.05%, having the revenues showcasing 27.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.18B, as it employees total of 460 workers.

The Analysts eye on Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Green Brick Partners Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 20.09, with a change in the price was noted +6.35. In a similar fashion, Green Brick Partners Inc. posted a movement of +44.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 446,024 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GRBK is recording 0.36 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.36.

Technical rundown of Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK)

Raw Stochastic average of Green Brick Partners Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.99%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 4.07%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 38.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.33%.

Considering, the past performance of Green Brick Partners Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 60.34%, alongside a boost of 85.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.19% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 27.86% during last recorded quarter.