Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) was down -3.86%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK). It is currently valued at $4.36. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $4.60, after setting-off with the price of $4.37. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.30 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $4.53.

Recently in News on January 7, 2021, Endeavour Silver Reports Highest Quarterly Production in Two Years; Produces 1,117,289 oz Silver and 12,586 oz Gold (2.1 Million oz Silver Equivalents) in Fourth Quarter, 2020. Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) reports its highest quarterly production in the last two years from its three high grade, underground, silver-gold mines in Mexico; Guanacevi in Durango state, Bolañitos in Guanajuato state and El Compas in Zacatecas state. Fourth Quarter, 2020 production was 1,117,289 silver ounces (oz) and 12,568 gold oz for 2.1 million oz silver equivalent (“AgEq”) at an 80:1 silver:gold ratio. You can read further details here

Endeavour Silver Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.85 on 01/04/21, with the lowest value was $4.18 for the same time period, recorded on 01/15/21.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) full year performance was 114.69%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Endeavour Silver Corp. shares are logging -25.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 339.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.99 and $5.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1535783 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) recorded performance in the market was -10.12%, having the revenues showcasing 25.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 724.48M, as it employees total of 1600 workers.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Endeavour Silver Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.91, with a change in the price was noted +0.21. In a similar fashion, Endeavour Silver Corp. posted a movement of +5.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,156,763 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EXK is recording 0.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Endeavour Silver Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.29%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.11%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Endeavour Silver Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -10.12%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 12.13%, alongside a boost of 114.69% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.52% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 25.14% during last recorded quarter.