Recent Change of 24.62% in the EHang Holdings Limited (EH) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of EHang Holdings Limited (EH), which is $96.21 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $78.25 after opening rate of $73.78 while the lowest price it went was recorded $70.12 before closing at $77.20.

Recently in News on January 21, 2021, EHang Joins European Union’s AMU-LED Project to Demonstrate Urban Air Mobility. EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) (“EHang” or the “Company”), the world’s leading autonomous aerial vehicle (“AAV”) technology platform company with about 10,000 incident-free flights, today announced membership in the Air Mobility Urban – Large Experimental Demonstration (“AMU-LED”) project, one of the largest European demonstrations of Urban Air Mobility (“UAM”). The AMU-LED project was initiated by the European Union, and the consortium executing the project includes 17 prominent companies and institutions globally, including EHang and industry giants such as Airbus and Boeing. Throughout 2022, EHang will perform trial operations of the EH216, its flagship two-seat passenger-grade AAV, in three countries: Spain, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. You can read further details here

EHang Holdings Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $92.64 on 01/25/21, with the lowest value was $20.21 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) full year performance was 503.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, EHang Holdings Limited shares are logging 17.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1167.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.59 and $81.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2593287 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the EHang Holdings Limited (EH) recorded performance in the market was 265.70%, having the revenues showcasing 750.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.13B, as it employees total of 240 workers.

Market experts do have their say about EHang Holdings Limited (EH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the EHang Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.13, with a change in the price was noted +82.35. In a similar fashion, EHang Holdings Limited posted a movement of +895.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,248,759 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EH is recording 0.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of EHang Holdings Limited (EH)

Raw Stochastic average of EHang Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.70%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.18%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of EHang Holdings Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 265.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 674.32%, alongside a boost of 503.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 73.64% in the 7-day charts and went down by 199.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 750.22% during last recorded quarter.