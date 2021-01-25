Reason’s why Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $10.33

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) is priced at $12.37 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $10.57 and reached a high price of $12.8139, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $10.90. The stock touched a low price of $10.04.

Recently in News on January 22, 2021, Vuzix M4000 Smart Glasses Aid Construction Worksite Audit Via DJI Drone. Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), (“Vuzix” or, the “Company”), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that the Vuzix M4000 Smart Glasses were recently used to perform a successful worksite inspection via a DJI Mavic 2 Pro drone used by Drones4Geology, a Barcelona based provider of geologic-related drone services. The combined technology was used to access hard to reach areas and bring a different perspective of the study area to the end customers including the inspection of cranes, elevated facilities and various machinery. You can read further details here

Vuzix Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.81 on 01/22/21, with the lowest value was $8.19 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) full year performance was 518.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vuzix Corporation shares are logging 4.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1338.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.86 and $11.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 11189418 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) recorded performance in the market was 36.23%, having the revenues showcasing 188.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 465.61M, as it employees total of 88 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Vuzix Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.46, with a change in the price was noted +8.53. In a similar fashion, Vuzix Corporation posted a movement of +222.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,011,081 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VUZI is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Technical breakdown of Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

Raw Stochastic average of Vuzix Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.28%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.72%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Vuzix Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 36.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 203.19%, alongside a boost of 518.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 30.35% in the 7-day charts and went down by 39.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 188.34% during last recorded quarter.