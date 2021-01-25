Optical Cable Corporation (OCC) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 71.70K

For the readers interested in the stock health of Optical Cable Corporation (OCC). It is currently valued at $3.81. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $4.49, after setting-off with the price of $3.27. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.22 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.21.

Recently in News on December 21, 2020, Optical Cable Corporation Reports Fiscal Year And Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results. Optical Cable Corporation (Nasdaq GM: OCC) (“OCC®” or the “Company”) today announced financial results for its fiscal year 2020 and its fourth quarter ended October 31, 2020. You can read further details here

Optical Cable Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.49 on 01/22/21, with the lowest value was $2.65 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Optical Cable Corporation (OCC) full year performance was 7.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Optical Cable Corporation shares are logging -17.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 85.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.05 and $4.62.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2601814 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Optical Cable Corporation (OCC) recorded performance in the market was 42.11%, having the revenues showcasing 26.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 24.19M, as it employees total of 367 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Optical Cable Corporation (OCC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Optical Cable Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.89, with a change in the price was noted +1.36. In a similar fashion, Optical Cable Corporation posted a movement of +55.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 80,336 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OCC is recording 0.99 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.86.

Technical breakdown of Optical Cable Corporation (OCC)

Raw Stochastic average of Optical Cable Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.91%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 63.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.17%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Optical Cable Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 42.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 61.44%, alongside a boost of 7.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.84% in the 7-day charts and went down by 45.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 26.16% during last recorded quarter.