Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 27.55M

For the readers interested in the stock health of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM). It is currently valued at $14.39. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $14.66, after setting-off with the price of $12.60. Company’s stock value dipped to $12.40 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $12.60.

Recently in News on January 20, 2021, Nano Dimension Appoints Dr. Eli David to the Board of Directors. Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM), an industry leading Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME)/PE (Printed Electronics) provider, announced today the appointment of Dr. Eli David to the Board of Directors. You can read further details here

Nano Dimension Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.66 on 01/22/21, with the lowest value was $7.88 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) full year performance was 432.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nano Dimension Ltd. shares are logging 8.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2721.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.51 and $13.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 52033979 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) recorded performance in the market was 58.13%, having the revenues showcasing 280.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.61B, as it employees total of 68 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Nano Dimension Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.04, with a change in the price was noted +12.70. In a similar fashion, Nano Dimension Ltd. posted a movement of +751.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 22,690,232 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NNDM is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

Technical breakdown of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)

Raw Stochastic average of Nano Dimension Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.61%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.15%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Nano Dimension Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 58.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 536.73%, alongside a boost of 432.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 38.77% in the 7-day charts and went down by 71.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 280.69% during last recorded quarter.