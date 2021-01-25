Here is why Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 8.63%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT). It is currently valued at $5.94. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $6.47, after setting-off with the price of $5.20. Company’s stock value dipped to $5.0301 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $5.19.

Recently in News on October 28, 2020, LIANLUO SMART INVESTOR ALERT by The Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Lianluo Smart Limited – LLIT. Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed merger of Lianluo Smart Limited (NasdaqGS: LLIT) with Newegg Inc. pursuant to which Lianluo shareholders will end up owning just approximately 0.98% of the post-merger company. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the merger undervalues the Company. You can read further details here

Lianluo Smart Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.47 on 01/22/21, with the lowest value was $4.10 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT) full year performance was 6.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lianluo Smart Limited shares are logging -78.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 132.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.56 and $27.04.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1426249 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT) recorded performance in the market was 43.13%, having the revenues showcasing 42.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 18.71M, as it employees total of 28 workers.

Analysts verdict on Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Lianluo Smart Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.99, with a change in the price was noted +2.58. In a similar fashion, Lianluo Smart Limited posted a movement of +76.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 531,605 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LLIT is recording 0.48 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Lianluo Smart Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.28%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.85%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Lianluo Smart Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 43.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.31%, alongside a boost of 6.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 22.22% in the 7-day charts and went up by 18.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 42.79% during last recorded quarter.