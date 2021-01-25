Here is why Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 33.73%

At the end of the latest market close, Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) was valued at $3.11. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.13 while reaching the peak value of $3.4422 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.06. The stock current value is $3.24.

Recently in News on January 22, 2021, Jaguar Health Announces New Employee Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) (“Jaguar” or the “Company”) announced today that effective December 9, 2020, the Company granted nonstatutory stock options for the purchase of up to 1,500 shares of the Company’s common stock to one new employee, and nonstatutory stock options for the purchase of up to 35,000 shares of the Company’s common stock to a different new employee, as inducement awards under the Company’s Inducement Award Plan. These nonstatutory stock options have an exercise price of $0.353 per share, representing the closing price of Jaguar’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on the grant date. These nonstatutory stock option awards have a ten-year term and vest over three years, with 25% of the shares vesting nine months from the last day of the month of the employee’s date of hire, and vest monthly thereafter for the remaining twenty-seven months. You can read further details here

Jaguar Health Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.47 on 01/08/21, with the lowest value was $0.87 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) full year performance was 302.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Jaguar Health Inc. shares are logging -27.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1651.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.19 and $4.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 24752464 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) recorded performance in the market was 297.55%, having the revenues showcasing 1017.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 380.21M, as it employees total of 29 workers.

The Analysts eye on Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Jaguar Health Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.71, with a change in the price was noted +2.85. In a similar fashion, Jaguar Health Inc. posted a movement of +724.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 38,648,117 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JAGX is recording 4.52 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.29.

Technical rundown of Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)

Raw Stochastic average of Jaguar Health Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.30%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 67.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.07%.

Considering, the past performance of Jaguar Health Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 297.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 381.07%, alongside a boost of 302.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.70% in the 7-day charts and went down by 849.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1017.63% during last recorded quarter.