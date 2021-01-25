Gear up for the change! Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) has hit the volume of 2269577

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) is priced at $2.29 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.99 and reached a high price of $1.99, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.90. The stock touched a low price of $1.8824.

Recently in News on January 19, 2021, Sphere 3D Provides RHBV Acquisition Update. Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – January 19, 2021) – Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) (the “Company”) announced the following update of its previously announced agreement to purchase Rainmaker Holland BV (“RHBV”). You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Sphere 3D Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.3600 on 01/15/21, with the lowest value was $1.4300 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) full year performance was 127.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sphere 3D Corp. shares are logging -58.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 593.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.33 and $5.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2269577 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) recorded performance in the market was 32.87%, having the revenues showcasing 15.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.60M, as it employees total of 429 workers.

The Analysts eye on Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Sphere 3D Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.8706, with a change in the price was noted -0.7009. In a similar fashion, Sphere 3D Corp. posted a movement of -26.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 386,259 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY)

Raw Stochastic average of Sphere 3D Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 67.18%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.36%.

Considering, the past performance of Sphere 3D Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 32.87%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -35.15%, alongside a boost of 127.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -13.64% in the 7-day charts and went down by 21.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.15% during last recorded quarter.