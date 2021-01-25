Ford Motor Company (F) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.27

At the end of the latest market close, Ford Motor Company (F) was valued at $11.53. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $11.66 while reaching the peak value of $11.69 and lowest value recorded on the day was $11.34. The stock current value is $11.52.

Recently in News on January 18, 2021, CCL Industries Announces Appointment of Two New Directors and Retirement of Director. Mr. Donald G. Lang, Executive Chairman of CCL Industries Inc. (“CCL” or “the Company”) (TSX:CCL.A) (TSX:CCL.B), a world leader in specialty label, security and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers, announced the appointment of Ms. Linda A. Cash and Dr. Susana Suarez-Gonzalez to the Board of Directors and the retirement of Ms. Mandy J. Shapansky from the Board of Directors. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Ford Motor Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.15 on 01/21/21, with the lowest value was $8.43 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Ford Motor Company (F) full year performance was 26.04%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ford Motor Company shares are logging -5.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 190.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.96 and $12.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 130336693 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ford Motor Company (F) recorded performance in the market was 31.06%, having the revenues showcasing 46.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 45.05B, as it employees total of 190000 workers.

Specialists analysis on Ford Motor Company (F)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Ford Motor Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.24, with a change in the price was noted +4.58. In a similar fashion, Ford Motor Company posted a movement of +65.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 69,341,695 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for F is recording 4.75 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.21.

Trends and Technical analysis: Ford Motor Company (F)

Raw Stochastic average of Ford Motor Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 84.44%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.66% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.58%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 31.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 65.04%, alongside a boost of 26.04% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.27% in the 7-day charts and went down by 29.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 46.75% during last recorded quarter.