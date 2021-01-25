Do Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) beta value of 0.15 signposts another twist?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Zynga Inc. (ZNGA). It is currently valued at $10.71. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $10.825, after setting-off with the price of $10.39. Company’s stock value dipped to $10.35 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $10.35.

Recently in News on January 20, 2021, Zynga to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 10, 2021. Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA) today announced it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at approximately 1:05 p.m. Pacific Time (4:05 p.m. Eastern Time). At this time, Zynga will post management’s Q4 2020 Quarterly Earnings Letter, which includes Zynga’s fourth quarter and full year 2020 results and outlook for the future, to its website at http://investor.zynga.com. You can read further details here

Zynga Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.09 on 01/21/21, with the lowest value was $9.35 for the same time period, recorded on 01/12/21.

Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) full year performance was 67.61%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Zynga Inc. shares are logging -3.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 89.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.65 and $11.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 33749457 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) recorded performance in the market was 8.51%, having the revenues showcasing 17.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.17B, as it employees total of 1883 workers.

Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 14 analysts gave the Zynga Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.07, with a change in the price was noted +1.65. In a similar fashion, Zynga Inc. posted a movement of +18.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 21,775,225 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ZNGA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.21.

Zynga Inc. (ZNGA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Zynga Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.55%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.24%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Zynga Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.51%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 12.50%, alongside a boost of 67.61% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.07% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.56% during last recorded quarter.