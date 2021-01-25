Do Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) beta value of 1.19 signposts another twist?

At the end of the latest market close, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) was valued at $0.52. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.54 while reaching the peak value of $0.56 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.51. The stock current value is $0.53.

Recently in News on January 24, 2021, NAK 9-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman Alerts Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) Investors to February 2nd Application Deadline in Securities Fraud Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm. San Francisco, California–(Newsfile Corp. – January 24, 2021) – Hagens Berman urges Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) investors to submit their losses now. A securities fraud class action is pending before the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York and certain investors may have valuable claims. You can read further details here

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.6900 on 01/13/21, with the lowest value was $0.3224 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) full year performance was 16.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares are logging -78.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 72.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.31 and $2.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 25892610 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) recorded performance in the market was 63.82%, having the revenues showcasing -47.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 262.25M.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7568, with a change in the price was noted -0.3831. In a similar fashion, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. posted a movement of -42.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 18,036,648 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NAK is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.36%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 56.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.20%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 63.82%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -76.35%, alongside a boost of 16.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.01% in the 7-day charts and went down by 59.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -47.77% during last recorded quarter.