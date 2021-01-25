Do Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) beta value of 0.42 signposts another twist?

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) is priced at $2.28 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.80 and reached a high price of $2.34, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.84. The stock touched a low price of $1.77.

Recently in News on January 20, 2021, Liquid Media Announces AGM Results and New Director. Liquid Media Group Ltd. (the “Company”, “Liquid Media” or “Liquid”) (Nasdaq: YVR) is pleased to announce that shareholders have voted in favor of all items of business brought before them at the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “AGM”) held in Vancouver, British Columbia on Thursday, January 14, 2021. All of the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated December 11, 2020 for the AGM were elected as directors of the Company. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Liquid Media Group Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.34 on 01/22/21, with the lowest value was $1.52 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) full year performance was 14.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Liquid Media Group Ltd. shares are logging -35.77% during the 52-week period from high price, and 79.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.27 and $3.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3449995 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) recorded performance in the market was 46.14%, having the revenues showcasing 39.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 19.11M, as it employees total of 95 workers.

Analysts verdict on Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Liquid Media Group Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.60, with a change in the price was noted +0.60. In a similar fashion, Liquid Media Group Ltd. posted a movement of +35.71% for the period of last 100 days, recording 373,734 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for YVR is recording 0.19 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Liquid Media Group Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.10%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.45%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Liquid Media Group Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 46.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 23.24%, alongside a boost of 14.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 34.12% in the 7-day charts and went down by 49.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 39.03% during last recorded quarter.