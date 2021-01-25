Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) is on the roll with an average volume of 15.40M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM), which is $1.38 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.45 after opening rate of $1.35 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.30 before closing at $1.31.

Recently in News on January 21, 2021, Cinedigm Launches All3Media’s Streaming Channel SO… REAL App on the Roku Platform. Cinedigm Continues To Expand Distribution of All3 Media’s Channel. You can read further details here

Cinedigm Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.6700 on 01/21/21, with the lowest value was $0.6300 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) full year performance was 109.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cinedigm Corp. shares are logging -77.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 452.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.25 and $6.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 24796183 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) recorded performance in the market was 114.02%, having the revenues showcasing 158.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 173.70M, as it employees total of 70 workers.

Analysts verdict on Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cinedigm Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6680, with a change in the price was noted +0.4774. In a similar fashion, Cinedigm Corp. posted a movement of +52.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 11,763,357 in trading volumes.

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Cinedigm Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.75%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.22%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Cinedigm Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 114.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -17.86%, alongside a boost of 109.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 66.08% in the 7-day charts and went down by 86.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 158.14% during last recorded quarter.