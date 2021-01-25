Celsion Corporation (CLSN) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 5.64M

For the readers interested in the stock health of Celsion Corporation (CLSN). It is currently valued at $1.37. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.50, after setting-off with the price of $1.45. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.36 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.74.

Recently in News on January 22, 2021, CELSION CORPORATION ANNOUNCES $35 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING PRICED AT-THE-MARKET UNDER NASDAQ RULES. Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) (“Celsion” or the “Company”), today announced it has entered into definitive agreements with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 25,925,925 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $1.35 per share in a registered direct offering, priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules, for gross proceeds of $35 million before deducting placement agent fees and expenses. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about January 26, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Celsion Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.8000 on 01/21/21, with the lowest value was $0.7010 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Celsion Corporation (CLSN) full year performance was -12.74%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Celsion Corporation shares are logging -78.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 218.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.43 and $6.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 36305263 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Celsion Corporation (CLSN) recorded performance in the market was 92.69%, having the revenues showcasing 132.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 65.10M, as it employees total of 29 workers.

Specialists analysis on Celsion Corporation (CLSN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Celsion Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7033, with a change in the price was noted +0.3500. In a similar fashion, Celsion Corporation posted a movement of +34.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,114,433 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLSN is recording 0.27 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.25.

Trends and Technical analysis: Celsion Corporation (CLSN)

Raw Stochastic average of Celsion Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 38.76%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 32.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.97%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 92.69%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 18.10%, alongside a downfall of -12.74% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 52.22% in the 7-day charts and went down by 83.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 132.60% during last recorded quarter.